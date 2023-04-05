Sigh of relief Great Olympics after beating Chelsea to climb out of relegation zone

Great Olympics ended their winless run on Sunday when the team defeated Berekum Chelsea 2-1 in the Ghana Premier League.
Thanks to that win at the Accra Sports Stadium, the side has now climbed out of the relegation zone of the league table.
Before the Week 25 match of the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, Great Olympics had dropped into the red zone, raising concern about the team’s ability to escape relegation.
When the club needed the win, the players stepped up and recorded the narrow win over Berekum Chelsea over the weekend.
Now just above the red zone with 31 points, Great Olympics are only three points away from the drop.
What that means is that a slip again in the next match could see the capital-based club return to the relegation zone.
In the next round of the Ghana Premier League season, Great Olympics will take on league leaders, Aduana Stars.
