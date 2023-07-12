Six years on, when will Asante Kotoko pay compensation to accident victims?

Asante Kotoko

On Tuesday, July 12, 2017, the football fraternity was faced with the sad news that the team bus of Asante Kotoko was involved in an accident on return from their Ghana Premier League game against Inter Allies.

After a 1-0 defeat to Inter Allies in Accra in a matchday-22 clash, the team's bus ran into a stationary truck at Nkawkaw, whilst returning to their Kumasi base.



The accident claimed the life of Kotoko’s equipment Officer, Thomas Obeng Asare, and led to various injuries sustained by players including Baba Mahama, Ahmed Adams, Ollenu Ashitey, Michael Akuffo as well as head coach at the time – Steve Pollack.



However, it was reported that the bus which conveyed the team to and from was without insurance, therefore the deceased and the injured did not receive any compensation.



Two players who were involved in the clash, former goalie Isaac Amoako and midfielder Michael Akuffo have all shared their parts of the story.



According to Michael Akuffo on Angel TV, the incident has left him scared whenever he steps on the field to play and also gets petrified whenever he is in a car, adding that he has been left with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).



He added that they received a letter from the then-CEO of the club, assuring them of their monies but to date, nothing has been done.

On the side of Isaac Amoako during an interview on BA TV, disclosed that during the time, they were promised that all the donations and gifts collected on their behalf would be placed into a fund and eventually disbursed to the team.



That promise, he asserted, was yet to be fulfilled. He stated that the negligence by the Kotoko leadership to pay their compensations struck home painfully as they were involved in the accident in the line of their professional duty.



He added that the refusal of the Kotoko leadership to pay their monies has placed a heavy toll on most of the players and staff members involved despite appearing before a three-member committee led by Prof Lydia Nkansah that held deliberations to address pertinent challenges in July 2020.



Six years down the lane after the unfortunate, the just dissolved administration has also failed to fulfill its part of paying the compensation despite major concerns raised by the media, fans, and other, individuals.



According to a tweet by astute Sports Journalist, Saddick Adams, monies donated by individuals and organizations meant for the victims have still not been given and not accounted for. Also, no official of the non-insured bus ever faced charges.



However, it is uncertain when these issues of compensation and insurance will be given the needed attention and prompt actions will be taken.

Let us be reminded that on this day six years ago, one of the biggest football clubs on the continent, Asante Kotoko team bus carrying players and officials was involved in a fatal accident after a football game.



One official died and several others suffered various degrees of… pic.twitter.com/jLPWGF24tW — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) July 12, 2023

