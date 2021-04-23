Sports Minister, GFA boss attend COVID-19 task force meeting

Minister Ussif (right) with GFA boss Okraku at the COVID-19 meeting

Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon.) and President of the GFA Kurt Okraku have attended a meeting to provide updates on actions taken so far by the two entities following the approval to allow fans to return to the various League centres.

It would be recalled that the Ministry of Youth and Sports announced last week that approval has been granted for fans to return to the various stadia for both domestic and International competitions.



The decision was fully backed by the highest decision-making body on COVID-19 – government COVID-19 Task Force.



President Simeon-Okraku mentioned to the gathering that although a statement was released on Friday, April 16, 2021, the GFA decided to hold on to the implementation in order to put modalities in place for the gradual and safe resumption of fans patronage this weekend.



The Ministry and the Association will continue to work together with the COVID-19 Task Force to ensure the effective execution of plans and protocols for the safety of all patrons of the game.

Management of clubs, Clubs Safety Officers and trained Club Stewards are expected to lead in the quest to have excellent social distancing at all match venues.



The clubs and their Stewards are also expected to ensure that people do not mass up at ticket selling points and at the gates.



The GFA is fully committed to ensuring the safety of all stakeholders and consumers of the product.