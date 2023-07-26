Sports Minister reveals sports centers near completion ahead of African games

The Minister for Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif says some six Youth and Sports centers currently under construction across the country are at the completion stage.
He disclosed that the facilities nearing completion at 92% will be officially commissioned this year when completed.
These state-of-the-art facilities are located in Axim, Dunkwa-on-Offin, Dormaa Ahenkro, Wa, Koforidua, and Ho.
“Simultaneously, efforts are underway to resume work on phase two of the project for the remaining four centers, which include the centers at Nyinahin, Yendi, Navorongo, and the renowned Azumah Nelson Sports Complex situated in Accra,” he said.
The Sports Minister made the disclosure at a press briefing held on Wednesday, 26th July 2023, at the Ministry of Information Press Centre in Accra.
