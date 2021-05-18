‘Stick with local coaches’ - Prof Mintah tells clubs

GFA Deputy Technical Director, Professor Joseph Mintah

Deputy Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Professor Joseph Mintah has advised local football clubs that now is the time to place premium faith in Ghanaian coaches.

The revered Ghanaian Coach and Sports Psychologist was speaking at the sidelines of the ongoing Ghana FA/CAF License D Coaching Course in Kumasi.



According to him, most of the expatriate coaches hired by these clubs eventually turn out to be without valid licenses or not fit for the jobs they are brought in to do.



He went further and cited the recent developments at Premier league club, AshantiGold SC. The Miners have so far hired 3 different expatriate coaches although results have not gone as expected.



In the words of Professor J.K Mintah, our clubs should learn from their mistakes and hire local coaches who he believes have the necessary competence to thrive when given the needed support.

“Our local coaches are better, they’re better than the white coaches,” Professor Mintah disclosed in an interview with the media.



“They (clubs) should really find out the licenses of these white coaches they bring here. Some are not even active. When they submit some of their licenses to the club licensing… Which I am the coaching representative and we send to CAF, we find out these coaches don’t have any UEFA license” he continued.



“So they are making a mistake and they will keep losing… Paying them and not getting anything in return. I will recommend that they rather stick with our local coaches. We have competent coaches in this country.



“If the clubs will give them the support and whatever they need and the free hands to work, our coaches will deliver,” Professor Mintah concluded.