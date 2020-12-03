‘Take us back to the U-20 World Cup’- GFA Prez Kurt Okraku charges Black Satellites

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has charged the National U-20 Male team to return the country to the world cup level.

The GFA president delivered the message to the Black Satellites when he led a delegation from the association's executive council and the technical directorate.



The Black Satellites are set to depart the country for the WAFU Zone B U-20 championship in Benin.



The tournament kick starts on December 5 and climaxes on December 19.



Ghana has been paired with both Nigeria and Ivory Coast with the two top teams advancing to the semi-final stage.

The top 2 teams will eventually qualify for the CAF U-20 Championship which serves as a qualifier for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.



Speaking to the team as they wrap up preparations for the tournament, Kurt Okraku said, “We expect Ghana to be represented by boys who are proud to wear our jerseys who will walk through the tunnel onto the pitch chest out to fight for glory for our country."



“It’s been a long while since we made the U-20 World Cup. And that history must be broken. That history must be broken by this group of players here."



“We play against Nigeria and La Cote D’Ivoire…these are sides we have beaten over and over before and we believe we have the quality to beat them and to win the group,” he declared.