Tamale City appoints Mohammed Bashar Ogbar as new Head Coach

Sat, 27 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League side, Tamale City have appointed Mohammed Bashar Ogbar as new head coach until the end of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League season.

He replaces former trainer Walid Mohammed who is reported to have departed the shores of Ghana for medical reasons.

Ogbar, a CAF Licensed holder, was a former coach of Sahel FC and AS Sonidep both in the Nigerien Super Ligue.

He also had stints with Inter Allies, Steadfast FC as well as Atwe Nzema Kotoko Football club.

The newly promoted side who are currently battling relegation are confident, the highly experienced gaffer will play a key role in their quest to escape relegation in the remaining three matches of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The Citizens sit 15th on the league log with 39 points after 31 games.

Tamale City will today host Samartex at the Aliu Mahama Stadium before squaring off with relegated Kotoku Royals and Medeama SC to wrap up the season.

