Ten facts about Thomas Partey that will blow your mind as he tilts towards the Emirates

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey is set to complete a sensational move to English Premier League giants Arsenal on transfer deadline day.

If the deal goes through as expected, Partey will be following in the foot steps of Ghanaian greats like Tony Yeboah, Asamoah Gyan and Michael Essien who have all excelled in the Premier League in the past.



But how much do we know the 27-year-old who played 35 times in the league for Atletico Madrid last season and and is being touted as one of the best holding midfielders in the world at the minute.



GHANAsoccernet, has put together ten facts about the Black Stars deputy skipper as he moves closer to the emirates:



He was born in Odumase Krobo (Ghana) on June 13, 1993 and grew up playing in a team from his home town.



He's the oldest of eight children in his family.

His father runs and trains a team in Odumase Krobo, where Thomas started playing until he was nine.



While playing for that team, his father gave him the nickname "Senegal", because he reminded him of a friend with the same name.



After playing for his father's team, Thomas developed as a footballer in a neighbourhood side while waiting for new opportunities.



The chance to take a big step up came when Tema Youth, a Ghanaian team from Division Two, spotted him. With them, he experienced a promotion play-off to the Ghanaian top-flight league.



His performances were noted by the scouts and glowing reports about his abilities swept through the country. Thomas has said that an agent showed an interest in him in 2011 though he was yet to him play.

His agent quickly saw his potential and decided to take him to Spain, where he was given a trial with the Atletico Madrid youth academy. The Rojiblanco coaching staff did not hesitate to sign him.



In four months, he made the leap from their Under 18s to the Under 19s, and a season later he was already in the 'Colchonero' second team. He was loaned out to RCD Mallorca and Almeria before Diego Simeone gave him a chance in the first team.



After playing for RCD Mallorca he trained with Ghana's Under 20s but did not make the squad for the 2013 Under 20 World Cup in Turkey.