The defeat against Asante Kotoko is painful - Samartex coach Annor Walker

Samartex coach Annor Walker

Samartex coach Annor Walker says the defeat his side suffered against reigning Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko is painful.

Samartex was in high hopes going into the game against Asante Kotoko on Saturday afternoon. They had won two games, drawn one, and lost one in their last four games.



In the 18th minute, Enoch Morrison scored after a beautiful team play to put the visitors ahead.



Asante Kotoko's score was quickly doubled by rising prodigy Rocky Dwamena.

Ebenezer Acquah scored for Samartex in the 90th minute to make it 2-1.



“This is not a match we should have lost. We gave away two cheap goals to Kotoko and I think this has cost me a lot. Is really a painful defeat to me,” Annor Walker said after the game.



FC Samartex is 9th on the Ghana Premier League table with 30 points. The Timber lads will now turn their attention to their league game against Bibiani Gold Stars.