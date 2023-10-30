The full story of how attack on Ghanaian journalist by Black Stars bodyguard in USA happened

GFA Head of Communications Henry Asante Twum

Head of Communications at the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has explained what transpired between him and US-based Ghanaian journalist Seidu Adamu during the Black Stars international friendly with Mexico in the US.

According to a Facebook post, Seidu Adamu confirmed he was shamefully attacked by the GFA security personnel by name Aziz when the Black Stars lost 4-0 to the USA in an international friendly on Sunday, October 15, 2023.



The report generated a lot of controversies concerning the freedom of journalists and how the GFA has failed to deal with the culprit despite critics from the media and other stakeholders.



Speaking to Asempa FM, Henry Asante Twum said “I was in the company of Nathaniel Obeng of Onua TV, Esther Abankwah of Angel and Elvis Opoku of Aduana Stars when we saw Seidu Adamu approaching the dining area of the team. He moved to where we were sitting and then he said ‘They said I should go’ then I asked him who said that, and he said ‘The security attaché said so and that I should move to the lobby, that the place was not allowed for visitors.



"Then he (Seidu Adamu) said whoever gave that directive is a coward and defeatist. These were the exact words that he used and that it would have been better for that person to say that to his face rather than passing on the message to the security”



"Then I asked him and said even if that is the situation, he came there as a media person and me (Henry) heads the media team and it would have been prudent to report to me on the situation so if there is something I can do, I will do. During our conversation, the security person came out and said ‘I said leave here’, the Adamu said ‘If you hold me, I won’t leave, do whatever you want to do.

"At that time, it became a big confrontation and at that point, I think the security man became a bit angry for disrespecting his orders and that was when it became a physical contact. Then Seidu Adamu decided to take his phone and record the incident, then the security man asked why he wanted to record him and that he won’t allow him, then the struggle began, so I went to separate the security man not to harm him.



" I heard Seidu say ‘Today we all won’t watch the game, I will call 999’, but that time I saw him being dragged away and then I had to drag the Security man away, inform our head of delegation, Alex Asante and later informed the liaison officer from the US team. So, it was later I heard stories that he was standing somewhere and he was attacked. He Seidu even hugged the FA President and myself when he came”, he added.



The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) of which Seidu Adamu is a member has condemned the attack with the President Kwabena Yeboah describing the assault as unacceptable.



