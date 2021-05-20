There is a culture of silence in Ghana Football - Mickey Charles

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

• Mickey Charles alleges that clubs get relegated when they criticize the Ghana Football Association’s leadership

• He claims Kurt Okraku has brought a culture of silence in Ghana football



• The outspoken football guru has quit football till Kurt Okraku leaves office



Former Chief Executive Officer of Techiman City, Charles Kwadwo Ntim, popularly known as Mickey Charles, has claimed that football administrators with opposing views about the happenings in Ghana football are afraid to speak up under the leadership of Kurt Okraku.



According to Mickey Charles, many people in the football circle are afraid to point out the wrongs in the current administration because the Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku and General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo have been gagging people who speak against the GFA.

The outspoken football administrator who said that he has quit football till the end of Kurt Okraku’s reign as the Ghana Football Association president, has suggested there is a culture of silence in Ghana Football.



To him, the likes of George Afriyie and Wilfred Osei Kweku 'Palmer' are no longer speaking about Ghana football because they are afraid that their clubs will be relegated.



“There’s a culture of silence in Ghana Football. If you criticize, your team will go to relegation and that is why George Afriyie and Palmer have been quiet about the happenings in Ghana Football,” he told Accra-based Angel FM in an interview.



He added that “I will return to Ghana football the day Prosper Harrison Addo and Kurt Okraku will leave office.”