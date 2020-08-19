Sports News

This is the best Executive Council we‘ve ever had - Henry Asante

The GFA Executive Council

Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association Henry Asante Twum has praised the current Executive Council Members of the FA for the significant roles they are playing for the betterment of Ghana Football.

According to Henry, he believes the current EXCO Members are the best the country has had looking at their contributions to the development of Ghana Football since elected into office.



In an interview with Asempa FM, Mr. Asante lauded the 9 months old Executive Council and expressed his satisfaction with how they are going about their work.



"This is the best Executive Council we have ever had at the GFA, because of their contributions when it comes to taking a decision to help Ghana football,” he said.

“Am so impressed with how they go about their duties to see the betterment and growth of our game. We can only be postive going forward,” he stated.



The Executive Council Members is made up of (Kurt E S Okraku President), Mark Addo , Tony Auybnn, Frederick Acheampong, George Amoako, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Nana Oduro Sarfo, Randy Abbey, Samuel Anim Addo, Linsford Asamoah and Madam Habiba Atta Forson.

