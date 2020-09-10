Sports News

Thomas Partey's signing will be a huge one for us - Arsenal legend

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey

Arsenal legend Laureano Etame-Mayer has urged his former club to sign Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey as they prepare for the 2020/2021 English Premier League season.

The Ghanaian has been top of Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta's transfer wishlist after a series of stellar performances from the Ghanaian for Spanish giants, Atletico Madrid in the La-Liga.



Arsenal has had its player plus cash bids rejected by Atletico Madrid who expects the Gunners to meet the 50 million euro release clause of the Ghanaian international.



"He’s a top player. He’s been improving under [Diego] Simeone," he told Goal.



"We’ve seen this guy since his early days with Mallorca, so he stepped up to a bigger club with Atletico Madrid and kept performing well, improving year after year."

"Before he was used as a holding midfielder. Now he can pass the ball, play with the striker, have shots from outside the box, and even score important goals, as we saw last year in the Champions League."



"If Arsenal decides to sign him, I think it will be a fantastic addition in the middle of the park."



Thomas Partey is reported to have agreed to personal terms with Arsenal ahead of his imminent move.

