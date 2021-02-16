U-20 AFCON: Ghana's Kwasi Brobbey appointed assistant referee for Cameroon's clash with Uganda

Ghanaian official Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong will be one of the assistant referees for the Cameroon clash with Uganda at the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.
He has been appointed as assistant referee II for the Group A encounter and will work with Souleiman Ahmed Djama Jama from Djibouti (Centre referee), Frank John Komba from Tanzania (Assistant referee I), and Akhona Zennith Makalima from South Africa (Fourth Official).
Wajdi Aouadi from Tunisia will serve as the match commissioner.
Other Officials for the game include:
Mamadou Haidara - Referee Assessor - Mali
Kelly Athanasie Mukandanga - General Coordinator - Rwanda
Watson Edgar Nigel Suubi - Technical Study Group - Uganda
Dina Mohsen Medhat Hassan Radwan - Marketing Officer - Egypt
Lassana Camara - Media Officer - Mauritania
Ahmed Zakaria - Enaam Mohamed Saber - Security Officer - Egypt
Cyrille Serges Dah - Doping Control - Côte D'Ivoire
Ernest Ntadissi Koussangata - Assistant General Coordinator – Congo
The game is scheduled for 4 pm kick-off at the Office du Complexe Olympique de Nouakchott.
