Under no circumstance must we beat referees - Kurt Okraku

A photo of the referees who were beaten at Wamanafo

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has pleaded with football fans to desist from assaulting referees at Match venues, saying it dents the beauty of the game.

Mr. Okraku wants fans to adopt the culture of respecting the decisions of match officials no matter how controversial they will appear.



The President is on a review tour of the first round of the football season in the Brong Ahafo, Northern, Upper East, and Upper West Regions to interact with clubs and also help address the canker of hooliganism.



Speaking to the fans of Berekum Arsenal and Berekum Chelsea, Kurt called on the fans to respect the decisions of match officials and not to take the laws into their own hands.



His call followed accusations of bad officiating by referees from the fans and some club executives, coupled with pockets of violent conduct in some parts of the Division One League Zone 1.

“Just as we make mistakes in all our endeavors, referees also make mistakes. They are human. Let’s accept it as part of the game and report them approximately where necessary,” he told the fans.



“Most of the fans here do not know the laws of the game which keeps changing every year so we always have to be patient with the referees."



“Of course there are extremely bad calls from some of them which are sometimes worrying but under no circumstance must we beat referees,” he pleaded.