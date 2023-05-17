WAFU-B U-20 Girls Cup: Black Princesses set to face Niger in pre-tournament friendly on May 17

Black Princesses

The national U-20 women's team of Ghana, known as the Black Princesses, is set to clash with the Menas of Niger in a pre-tournament friendly match on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 9am.

The highly anticipated game will take place at the prestigious Accra Sports Stadium.



Under the guidance of Coach Yusif Basigi, the Black Princesses have been diligently preparing for the upcoming West African Football Union Zone B (WAFU-B) U-20 Girls tournament in Kumasi.



The team has been in a rigorous training camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram, fine-tuning their skills and tactics for the competition.



The friendly match against Niger presents an opportunity for Coach Basigi to address any remaining areas of improvement and enhance the team's overall readiness for the tournament.

The Black Princesses' opening game in the competition is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, 2023, against Benin.



In the WAFU-B U-20 Girls tournament, Ghana has been placed in Group A alongside Benin and Ivory Coast, while Niger finds themselves in Group B alongside Togo, Nigeria, and Burkina Faso.



The tournament, newly introduced to promote women's football in the sub-region, will kick off in Kumasi on May 20 and run until June 3, 2023.