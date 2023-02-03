Wakaso wishes Andre Ayew the best of luck after signing for Nottingham Forest

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com
Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has reacted to Andre Ayew’s move to Nottingham Forest.
In a post on social media, the veteran midfielder said he wishes his compatriot the best of luck in his new spell in the English Premier League.
“Congrats and good luck,” Wakaso said in a post on his Facebook on Thursday evening.
Nottingham Forest signed Andre Ayew today on a short-term deal for the rest of the 2022/23 football season.
“Nottingham Forest is delighted to announce the signing of Ghana captain André Ayew.
“The forward joins on a free transfer following his recent departure from Al Sadd and has signed a deal until the end of the season.
“André will wear the shirt number 42 during his time on Trentside,” an official club statement said.
