Watch Okudzeto Ablakwa's well-taken penalty in community match

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta Region. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa displayed his scoring skills with a beautifully converted spot-kick during a community game.

The lawmaker was a guest of honor for a football competition over the weekend and as such, ushered the event with a penalty kick.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, the former Deputy Minister for Education in charge of Tertiary Education received massive applause from the fans who cheered him on after he scored from the spot.



Okudzeto Ablawaka placed the ball into the extreme right side of the goal post, giving the goalie no room to operate.



The 43-year-old Parliamentarian won his first election in 2010 and has since retained his seat under the ticket of the National Democratic Party(NDC).

Okudzeto Ablakwa, who doubles as a Ranking Member of Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee is widely admired by Ghanaians for his development projects and ability to keep the government in check.



Watch the video below:







LSN/KPE