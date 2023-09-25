Watch Richard Attah's motivational message for Hearts of Oak players during half-time of Nsoatreman clash

Richard Attah speaking to his teammates

Hearts of Oak goalie, Richard Attah channelled his inner motivational prowess as he motivated his teammates to stay on course during half time of their game against Nsoatreman FC.

Attah maintained his spot in post for the Phobians when they recorded their first win with a narrow 1-0 score over Nsoatreman FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 24.



It was the second start for the shot stopper, having been in the post for Hearts on opening day when they lost 1-0 to Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, Attah had a chit-chat with his teammates after the end of the first 45 minutes.



Attah tasked his teammates to work as team, prompting all fatigued players to alert the technical team so they can be substituted with fresh legs.



“It is teamwork! We have 45 minutes left. If you know you are tired, kindly raise your hand so you can be substituted so another play can fill your place. When we win, we all gain three points. We shouldn't relax, still we should keep pressing them”, he said.

Attah was hugely criticized by Hearts of Oak legend Charles Taylor following a flaw he committed against Real Tamale League.



Taylor questioned the club's decision to field an 'out-of-shape' goal keeper in the name of Richard Attah, emphasizing the importance of goalkeeping trainers to ensure that players are in the right physical condition for matches.



Watch the video below:





LSN/KPE