Watch as Hearts of Oak players arrive in flashy cars for pre-season at Pobiman

Some players of Hearts of Oak at the club house in Pobiman

Players of Accra Hearts of Oak arrived at the Pobiman Sports Complex on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, to commence pre-season ahead of the 2023/24 betPawa Premier League.

In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, players including Eric Esso, Enoch Asubonteng, Kojo Obeng Junior, Richard Attah, Hamza Issah, and Richmond Ayi among others were seen exchanging pleasantries at the clubhouse and walked onto their own beautiful training pitch to begin a workout.



Forward Obeng Junior and Richard Attah were all spotted in their cars as they stepped out to join their teammates.



Hearts of Oak finished 12th in the 2022/23 season following their inconsistent performance, which saw the club pick 12 wins, 10 defeats, and 12 draws in 34 games.



The Phobians announced the first batch of technical teams ahead of the new campaign on Sunday, July 31, 2023.



The club has confirmed Dutch technical trainer, Rene Hiddink, as the technical director of the club.



Jerry Adjei Asare has also been named as the goalkeeper's trainer while former player of the side Sebastian Barnes has been appointed as the head of the scouts.

Carlos Klu is the new welfare officer while former Black Queens trainer Mercy Tagoe takes up the role as the head coach of the Hearts of Oak female team.



TWI NEWS



Watch the video below:







LSN/KPE