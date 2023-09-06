Watch as John Paintsil inspires young footballers with match on grassless pitch

John Paintsil (in white) with the young footballers on the grassless pitch

Former Ghanaian international John Paintsil has retired from football but still has the skills and he displayed that in a community football match with some young ballers.

In a video cited by GhanaWeb, Painstil, 43 was seen playing football with children between the ages of 7 to 10 when he made a stop by to have fun with these kids.



The video had the caption “I was driving to Jamah Town around Savanna Area. so, I got to Banda Nkwanta. I saw these kids playing and I had to join oooh 1 against #peace”.



Painstil made his debut for the Black Stars of Ghana in 2001 and went on to make 89 appearances for the side between 2001 and 2013, having featured in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.



Paintsil was a member of the Ghana Under-20 team who were runners-up in the FIFA World Youth Championship in Argentina in 2001 and also played for the Black Stars in the African Cup of Nations in Mali in 2002 and 2006 in Egypt.



At the club level, Painstil played in England, Israel, and South Africa.



Currently, he is the owner and bankroller of the John Painstil Academy, a division two club based in Accra.

