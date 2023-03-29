Watch as Kamala Harris' husband shows off basketball skills at a clinic in Accra

Husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris, Douglas Emhoff joined some young female basketball players to play the sport during a basketball clinic held at the Bukom Boxing in Accra on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Douglas Emhoff showed off his basketball skills as part of effort to inspire and motivate some young female basketball players drawn from various Ghanaian basketball academies in the country.



The basketball clinic is the first-ever all-girls NBA clinic in Ghana which was established to help promote and develop the girl-child's interest in one of the most prestigious sports in the world.



Over 50 girls took part in the games at the Bukom Boxing Arena which had NBA Africa Academy coach, Elri Liebenberg handling one of the teams.



Douglas Emhoff who was impressed with skills and competitive spirit of the young ballers described the all-girls clinic as an important step.

“I went to LA when I was a teenager, which means I am a huge Lakers fan and this is a special day. It is historic what we are doing today – the first NBA all-girls clinic [and] it’s happening right here in Ghana and you’re all here to be able to participate in it,” Emhoff indicated.



He also emphasized the role of sports a tool in bridging the gap between both genders.



“I was talking to the Minister that too often when we think about sports we think of men and that is not true because sports is for women as well. Gender discrimination in sports remains deeply entrenched and unfortunately tolerated around the world and that is wrong. We know that sports play a vital role in addressing these gender inequalities,” he stated.



