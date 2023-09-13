Watch highlights of Ghana’s 3-1 win over Liberia

In the international friendly held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday evening, Ernest Nuamah showcased his prowess by scoring a goal and providing an assist, leading Ghana to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Liberia.

The first half of the game ended in a goalless draw but the second half was much more entertaining.



In the 52nd minute, Ernest Nuamah broke the deadlock for the Black Stars with an impressive half-volley, expertly controlling a superbly lobbed pass.



Just seven minutes later, Mohammed Kudus extended Ghana's lead, receiving a precise pass from Nuamah and displaying exceptional awareness to control an airborne ball. Kudus skillfully evaded a defender before slotting the ball into the net.



In the 82nd minute, Jordan Ayew sealed the victory for Ghana with his 20th international goal for the Black Stars. His initial attempt was thwarted, but he made no mistake with the follow-up.

Divine Teah managed to secure a consolation goal for the Lone Stars in the 90th minute, capitalizing on a defensive lapse from Ghana.



Looking ahead, the Black Stars will shift their focus to the upcoming friendlies against the United States and Mexico in October.



Watch highlights below:



