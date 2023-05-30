Watch the current state of Accra Lions' new stadium

Accra Lions new stadium

The new stadium for Accra Lions Football Club which is located at Madina-Abokobi is taking shape and nearing completion.

The Accra-based side will join the list of clubs in the Ghana Premier League who can boast of their own stadium facility when the project is completed and used for the 2023/2024 football season.



Clubs who own their own match venues include Dreams FC, Nsoatreman, Samartex, Karela United and Berekum Chelsea.



The rest are Aduana Stars, Bechem United, Medeama SC and Goldstars.



The club which was founded in 2015 has taken a new direction regarding ownership as former German international Lothar Matthäus was last week unveiled as a co-owner with Ghanaian international Franck Acheampong and business partner Oliver König.



With two games left to wrap up the 2022/23 season, Accra Lions sits ninth on the league table with 44 points.