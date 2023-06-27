4
Watch what Peter Drury said about Ghana Premier League

Peter Drury Biography Commentary Net Worth Award-winning English Commentator, Peter Drury

Tue, 27 Jun 2023

Sports presenter Fancy di Maria interviewed English football commentator Peter Drury via zoom on Sunday, June 25, about his general overview of the Ghana Premier League.

In the video, the experienced commentator was asked if he follows the Ghana Premier League but he answered "I'm sorry to say I don't" adding that this was due to the numerous football tournaments he had to keep up with.

“I’m sorry to say I don’t. I wished I did and it’s my shame that I don’t. But I follow so many football tournaments and competitions. I keep up with many of them in Europe so I’m sorry that my reach doesn’t quite get that far," he said.

With over 30 years’ experience, Drury has been famed for his expressive, extremely literate and poetic style of commentary.

He will commence the 2023/24 English Premiership as a commentator for Sky Sports having previously worked with BBC, ITV, Premier League Productions and BT Sport.

Drury, 55, was named Football Supporters' Association Commentator of the Year for 2020, 2021 and 2022 and was also adjudged Sports Journalists' Association Sports Commentator of the Year award in 2020.





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
