Watch what Peter Drury said about Ghana Premier League

Award-winning English Commentator, Peter Drury

Sports presenter Fancy di Maria interviewed English football commentator Peter Drury via zoom on Sunday, June 25, about his general overview of the Ghana Premier League.

In the video, the experienced commentator was asked if he follows the Ghana Premier League but he answered "I'm sorry to say I don't" adding that this was due to the numerous football tournaments he had to keep up with.



“I’m sorry to say I don’t. I wished I did and it’s my shame that I don’t. But I follow so many football tournaments and competitions. I keep up with many of them in Europe so I’m sorry that my reach doesn’t quite get that far," he said.



With over 30 years’ experience, Drury has been famed for his expressive, extremely literate and poetic style of commentary.



He will commence the 2023/24 English Premiership as a commentator for Sky Sports having previously worked with BBC, ITV, Premier League Productions and BT Sport.