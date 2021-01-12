We are technically better than most GPL teams — Ebusua Dwarfs coach

Ebusua Dwarfs head coach, Ernest Thompson Quartey

Ebusua Dwarfs head coach, Ernest Thompson Quartey, believes the technicality of his side is far ahead of most teams in the Ghana Premier League.

The Cape Coast-based side has won two games so far this season out of seven, sitting 15th on the league log, with an outstanding game to play against Kotoko.



Thompson says at the end of the first round of games, fans of Dwarfs will see the club lie in a good position in the league to enable them avoid relegation at the end of the season.



“We are focused and going to remain in the league,” he told OTEC FM.

“We are going to finish in a good position before the close of the league. We are playing quality football, tactically disciplined and technically, we are better than most of the teams in the league.



We believe before the first round ends, our fans will see the team in a comfortable position, which will prepare us for the second round of the league.”



Ebusua Dwarfs lost 2-0 to Dreams FC on Sunday at Dawu in week eight of the Ghana Premier League and will next play Liberty Professionals this coming weekend.