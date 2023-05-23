We have created a good environment for people to invest in Ghana football - Kurt Okraku

GFA president, Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku has said his administration has created a viable football environment in Ghana that lure investors.

His claim was in reaction to the German and Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus' purchasing Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions.



Kurt heaped praises on the new partners, Oliver Konig and Lothar Matthaus, labeling them as winners.



“We can see a vision unfolding. The partners Oliver Konig and Lothar Matthaus are winners so the club will become winners. Essentially, Ghana football will become a winner," he said as quoted by GhanaSoccernet.



“Accra Lions have an identity. They play the kind of football I want to watch. They have the right level of investment in every aspect of the club,” he added.



He concluded by indicating that his administration has created an appealing football atmosphere that entices an investor to invest in Ghana Football.



“The good environment we have created in Ghana football has enabled and encouraged people to invest in Ghana football,” he said as quoted.

Kurt Okraku is in the last year of his term in office since he won the GFA elections in 2019.



He took over from a Normalization committee and has steadily managed to earn headline sponsors for the top-flight and the second-tier league as well as the Women's first-tier league.



Lothar Herbert Matthaus officially announced the purchase of Ghana Premier League side, Accra Lions on Tuesday, May 23, 2022.



The Bayern Munich legend has named previous owners, Ghana international Frank Acheampong and football agent Oliver Konig as partners.



Other reports claim that the stake bought by the German was worth €2 million.



