We have done well by paying match-officials amid coronavirus challenges – Kurt Okraku

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku believes his outfit has done marvelously well in the payment of referees, cameramen, and other officials involved in the production of the Ghana Premier League.

According to reports, official remuneration has not been forthcoming despite officiating numerous games in the Ghana Premier League and Division One League.



Responding to this in an interview with Joy FM, Kurt Okraku stated that the football governing body has been paying the officials in batches since the start of the campaign.



“The issue we have has to do with a regular flow of money. That is what we are concerned about,” he told Gary Al-Smith.



When asked about the payments of cameramen in the Division One League, he said: “I can’t answer when and how the money will be paid. When we speak about management of the Premier League or Division One League and when we speak about the costs, it doesn’t only involve cameramen.”

“We talk about payments to referees, payments to Venue Media Officers, cameramen, security operatives, etc. What we started doing was to pay everybody in batches. We started with the first five games. We are done with the next set which is the next five games and the third batch will also be paid.”



“If you speak to the main actors, perhaps this is the best they had since they started working as match officials in the various leagues. Our end vision is to ensure that money is paid on weekly basis and we will continue to work on that. We have paid for the first five and are done with the second five. All of them should be receiving money at this time,” he added.



The 2020/21 Ghana Football season is expected to end later this year.