We showed quality and character to beat Norwich City - Andre Ayew

Ayew says it was a display which confirmed the qualities of the Swans

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew believes Swansea City showed their quality and character after beating Norwich City in the Championship on Friday.

The Swans needed goals from Ayew and Conor Hourihane to overcome the leaders as they cut the deficit on Norwich to two points.



Ayew fired the Swans ahead just before the break with his ninth goal of the season before Hourihane sealed the victory just three minutes after the recess.



The win means Swansea are now on a 10-match unbeaten run in all competitions, while they are 12 without defeat at the Liberty Stadium.



"I think it was a very tough game against a tough side, but we executed the game plan really well," the Swans vice-captain told the club's media.

"We stayed in the game at all times, we knew we were going to have chances at some periods. “Our throw-ins and set-pieces were very dangerous, we defended well and showed we had character.



"I'm pleased with the victory. It's a win versus the team who is top of the league and it proves that we have a lot of quality, a lot of character and that we are working hard."



Ayew’s goal was his first since the Boxing Day win at Queens Park Rangers but the Black Stars skipper was perturbed by the goal droughtiness.



"Leading from the front, it is always important to get goals," he added.



"It wasn't something that disturbed me much because I was playing well and making the team score goals in different ways by my movement.

"I always want to score; that's for sure, but what's important is the team and what I'm going to do to help them score - it can be by scoring, by movement, assists.



"I'm happy to get the goal - it's been a few games without a goal - but most importantly within that period, we were able to win games.



"I feel that we showed we can't just rely on one or two players and everyone around can chip in with goals and everyone defends."