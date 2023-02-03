Welcome, André! Watch how Nottingham Forest unveiled Black Stars skipper

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com
The English top-flight club announced the acquisition of the Black Stars captain on Thursday evening.
“Nottingham Forest is delighted to announce the signing of Ghana captain André Ayew.
“The forward joins on a free transfer following his recent departure from Al Sadd and has signed a deal until the end of the season.
“André will wear the shirt number 42 during his time on Trentside,” an official club statement said.
Welcome, André! ???????? pic.twitter.com/q5h6N077XS— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) February 2, 2023
