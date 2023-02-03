0
Welcome, André! Watch how Nottingham Forest unveiled Black Stars skipper

Andre Ayew Dede Nottingham Forest.jfif Dede Ayew has returned to the EPL

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The English top-flight club announced the acquisition of the Black Stars captain on Thursday evening.

“Nottingham Forest is delighted to announce the signing of Ghana captain André Ayew.

“The forward joins on a free transfer following his recent departure from Al Sadd and has signed a deal until the end of the season.

“André will wear the shirt number 42 during his time on Trentside,” an official club statement said.

