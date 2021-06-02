What will be the role of Patrick Greveraars? – Confused Malik Jabir asks

Former Asante Kotoko head coach, Malik Jabir

Former Asante Kotoko head coach Malik Jabir has questioned the role of Dutch tactician Patrick Greveraars following news that the Ghana FA Executive Council has agreed on him as the new assistant coach for the Black Stars.

The country’s football governing body last Monday confirmed that it has agreed to appoint the former PSV gaffer as a second assistant coach for the national team.



For Malik Jabir, he is confused as to why the Ghana FA is bringing in another assistant coach at a time when there are technical team members already performing the available roles in the Black Stars.



“Every technical guy has the kind of job they do. The senior coach, he directs affairs in both training, what not and all those things combined and the assistant is to assist in all that he does.

“Everybody has a portfolio that they do but If the coach or for that matter the GFA should invite another coach to come in when already there is a coach and the assistant, then what is the role of the third one?,” Malik Jabir told Class FM in an interview.



Meanwhile, the former Asante Kotoko head coach says he believes Patrick Greveraars is being appointed because there is a plot to get rid of coach David Duncan.