Winfred Amoah scores winning goal for Kapfenberger SV against FC Dornbirn

Winfred Amoah Gvjuk.png Winfred Amoah is an Austrian-born Ghanaian midfielder

Sat, 6 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Austrian-born Ghanaian midfielder Winfred Amoah scored the winning goal in Kapfenberger SV's 2-1 win against FC Dornbirn on Saturday afternoon.

Winfred Amoah started the game on the left side of a midfield three at the Franz-Fekete-Stadion.

The Falken fell behind in the 9th minute after a good move by Dornbirn. Jan Stefanon netted to give his side the lead.

After the change of sides, the Kapfenberger SV then turn the game around and took a deserved 1-1 equalizer thanks to a goal by Mark Große in the 48th minute assisted by Sanel Bajraktarevic

Kapfenberger SV poured more men forward in search for a goal but FC Dornbirn's back four remained solid.

A breakthrough came for the Falken in the 72nd minute. Winfred Amoah scored the winning goal for the home side.

Kapfenberg SV moved up from 13th to 9th place with the home win against Dornbirn, past the Vorarlbergers.

Winfred Amoah has made 25 appearances, scored three goals, and assisted two.

