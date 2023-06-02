0
Women's FA Cup: GFA chooses Bremang AstroTurf in Kumasi for semifinal fixtures

Wafa Ladies 2.png Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC

The stage is set for the semi-final round of matches in the 2022/23 Women's FA Cup, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, 2023.

The highly anticipated matches will be held at the Bremang AstroTurf in Kumasi, Ghana.

Four Premier League teams, namely Pearlpia Ladies, Army Ladies, Police Ladies, and the defending champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies, will compete fiercely for the coveted FA Cup title in what promises to be an exhilarating display of women's football.

The first encounter, slated for June 10th, will feature Pearlpia Ladies FC, who emerged victorious in a hard-fought battle against Soccer Intellectuals in the quarter-finals.

They will face off against Police Ladies, who displayed remarkable resilience in their quarter-final victory against Bolga All Stars Ladies.

The second fixture, taking place on June 11th, will showcase Army Ladies FC, who made an impressive impact by eliminating last season's finalists, Hasaacas Ladies.

They will clash with Ampem Darkoa Ladies, the reigning title holders, who will undoubtedly put up a spirited defense of their championship.

