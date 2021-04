Women's Premier League: Match Officials for Matchweek 11 revealed

File photo of female match officials

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has announced Match officials for Matchweek 11 of the Women’s Premier League.

Below are the Match Officials for Week 11:



REFEREES, VENUES &OTHER OFFICIALS



NORTHERN ZONE



1. DATE: 2ND MAY, 2021



MATCH: PEARL PIA LADIES VS NORTHERN LADIES



VENUE: UTRETCH PARK – TAMALE



REFEREE: RITA NKANSAH BOATENG



ASSISTANTS: BELINDA K. ABANE & AGNES GOHOHO



4TH REFEREE: ELIZABETH KUTCHIERE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ZUWERA AYAMGA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL- KARIM- ABDUL – GAFARU



GFA CAMERAMAN: ELVIS MENSAH



2. DATE: 1ST MAY, 2021



MATCH: FABULOUS LADIES VS ASHTOWN LADIES



VENUE: WESCO PARK – KUMASI



REFEREE: FADILA KASSIM

ASSISTANTS: ANITA EASTWOOD & CHARITY ABUGUN



4TH REFEREE: JULIET APPIAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: PATIENCE AZUEDEM



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABIGAIL ADU BOAHENG



GFA CAMERAMAN: AFRIYIE AKUFFO KING



3. DATE: 2ND MAY, 2021



MATCH: SUPREME LADIES VS AMPEM DARKOA LADIES



VENUE: OKESE PARK – EJISU



REFEREE: LOVIA B. DUODO



ASSISTANTS: GLORIA AKWANDO & COMFORT ANYIGBE



4TH REFEREE: BORA AGOMNAB



MATCH COMMISSIONER: HILDA DORIS OKAI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: HELEN DARKO



GFA CAMERAMAN: JAMES ATTOBRAH



4. DATE: 1ST MAY, 2021



MATCH: PRISONS LADIES VS KUMASI SPORTS ACADEMY

VENUE: SUNYANI CORONATION PARK



REFEREE: JOYCE ALIMISI APPOH



ASSISTANTS: DIANA KPIEONYI & ISHAQ HAWAWU



4TH REFEREE: COMFORT ATIADEY



MATCH COMMISSIONER: DIIBUDONG AYISHETU



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NAFISA YAKUBU



GFA CAMERAMAN: ERIC ASOMA



SOUTHERN ZONE



5. DATE: 2ND MAY, 2021



MATCH: LADY STRIKERS VS SEA LIONS



VENUE: ROBERT MENSAH STADIUM – CAPE COAST



REFEREE: FELICIA ADDO



ASSISTANTS: PATRICIA KYERAA & JANET AIDOO



4TH REFEREE: ANGELA BASOTI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: VIVIAN DAPAAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SHAIBU ISSAKA

GFA CAMERAMAN: FELIX ANYANE



6.DATE: 1ST MAY, 2021



MATCH: BERRY LADIES VS POLICE LADIES



VENUE: MADINA ASTRO TURF - ACCRA



REFEREE: MANSA HOMMEY



ASSISTANTS: GLORIA SENA KUMEDZRO & WINIFRED ADOKU



4TH REFEREE: AYISHETU AMADU



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ABIGAIL SOWAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ZAINAB ABUBAKAR BAMBA



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL OSEI



7. DATE: 1ST MAY, 2021



MATCH: IMMIGRATIONS LADIES VS THUNDER QUEENS



VENUE: MCDAN LA TOWN PARK – ACCRA



REFEREE: VIDA YANUBE



ASSISTANTS: LUCY MARFO & MARTHA AMOATEMAA



4TH REFEREE: DORIS DELALI DRAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: JUSTINA NYARKO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: EDNA A. QUANSAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: PRAISE DORA ANTWI



8. DATE: 1ST MAY, 2021



MATCH: HASAACAS LADIES VS SOCCER INTELLECTUALS



VENUE: GYANDU PARK – SEKONDI



REFEREE: PRISCILLA KLOVE



ASSISTANTS: BENEDICTA AYEDZI & BRIDGET A. DEY



4TH REFEREE: BEATRICE BEKUI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MARGERET TAKYI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: AMY FYNN-THOMPSON



GFA CAMERAMAN: JOHN AFFUL