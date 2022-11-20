0
World Cup 2022: Ghanaian forward Mohammed Muntari features for Qatar in 2-0 defeat to Ecuador

Mohammed Muntari 4567.png Mohammed Muntari

Sun, 20 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian striker, Mohammed Muntari was a second-half substitute for Qatar on Sunday evening when the host nation lost 2-0 to Ecuador.

After months of waiting, the 2022 FIFA World Cup has finally kicked off today, Sunday, November 20.

In the opening Group A game of the tournament, Ghanaian forward Mohammed Muntari who represents Qatar at the senior international level was named in the matchday squad but missed out on a starting role.

Unfortunately for the host nation, the national team lacked the quality to compete and conceded in the 16th minute.

Ecuador captain Enner Valencia converted a spot-kick to give his country a deserved lead.

Later in the 31st minute, the experienced attacker scored again with a thumping header to double the lead for Ecuador.

In a game where Qatar failed to show up even in the second half, the 2022 FIFA World Cup host suffered a 2-0 defeat to Ecuador at the end of the game.

However, striker Mohammed Muntari offered hope when he was introduced in the second half.

He came close to scoring but his powerful drive missed the post by inches.

Up next for Qatar, the host nation will take on Senegal on Friday, November 5.

