You speak before you think - Charles Taylor chides Oduro Sarfo for attacking Stephen Appiah

Fri, 14 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor has descended heavily on Ghana Football Association's Executive Council Member, Nana Oduro Sarfo for his disrespectful comments towards Stephen Appiah.

Charles Taylor described Nana Oduro Sarfo as someone who speaks before he thinks.

The former Black Stars player stated that with or without higher educational qualifications, he has no shred of doubt that Stephen Appiah would do better in the Executive Council than Nana Oduro Sarfo.

"Nana Oduro Sarfo is part of those at the GFA who speaks before they think and I can tell you that he is number one. This is not an insult but that is how I feel about him."

"If this is all they can do as educated human beings then they have failed. I know Stephen Appiah would do better than him at the Exco if he is given the chance."

"Alhaji Grusah has been in the football business for decades and he has no academic qualifications so why don't you question him? What Stephen Appiah has done for Ghana football is far more than what you Oduro Sarfo has done so don't sit there and trash his words," Charles Taylor said on Angel TV.



