Youngster Jeremie Frimpong shortlisted for April Player of the Month award in German Bundesliga

Dutch defender of Ghanaian descent, Jeremie Frimpong

Dutch defender of Ghanaian descent, Jeremie Frimpong is up for the April Player of the Month award in the German Bundesliga.

In the month under review, the youngster starred in all the games played by his club Bayer Leverkusen.



For the April Player of the Month award, Jeremie Frimpong has been nominated alongside his Leverkusen teammate Moussa Diaby.



There is also Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, Donyell Malen of Borussia Dortmund, and Stuttgart's Josha Vognoman.



All players did well last month and will deserve the German Bundesliga Player of the Month award should they win the accolade.

For Jeremie Frimpong, he has not only been good in April. The full-back has been in top form all season and is playing at the top level.



He has become a key player for Bayer Leverkusen and is sometimes played in midfield or attack because of his versatility.



The youngster’s impressive displays this season has seen him attract interest from Manchester United.



The club will in the summer transfer window attempt to bring the defender to England to strengthen the squad of the team.