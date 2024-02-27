Consider and approve exemptions to support 1D1F companies - Akufo-Addo to parliament

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made a clarion call on Parliament to, as a matter of urgency, consider and approve all outstanding exemption applications for 1D1F companies.

According to him, this will send positive signals to the business community and enhance implementation of the 1D1F initiative which was introduced by government in 2017.



Delivering his message on the State of the Nation Address in parliament on February 27, 2024, Akufo-Addo said, “The exemptions law that you have passed provides for such exemptions under existing laws.”



He further revealed the period which government approved a number of incentives, including duty exemptions to support the implementation of the 1D1F programme.



“In 2019 and 2020, thirty-seven (37) 1D1F companies were granted exemptions approval by this august house. However, from 2021 to date, no exemptions have been granted,” Akufo-Addo said.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has delivered his 7th State of the Nation’s Address (SONA) in parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.



This is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution which stipulates that the president shall, at the beginning of each session of parliament and before the dissolution of parliament, deliver a message on the State of the Nation to parliament.

