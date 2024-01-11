Dr. Bawumia introduces new policy to clear 'ghost' names in government payroll

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has rolled out a new policy initiated by the government to eliminate 'ghost' names from the public sector payroll system.

While addressing his audience at the launch of the National Mechanised Payroll Database of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department in Accra, Dr Bawumia explained that as part of efforts to purge government’s payroll of all 'ghost names', the new policy would ensure that all government workers link their Ghana Card details to the payroll.



“This linkage between the NIA database and the government payroll will significantly contribute to eliminating the incidence of ghost names on the government of Ghana’s mechanised payroll system, which has persisted for some time,” Dr Bawumia stated.



Meanwhile, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng in November 2023 hinted that his outfit, Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) will conduct an investigation and corruption risk analysis into the government’s payroll, Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), state lands, stool lands and other state properties.



The move, according to the OSP is to isolate and remove non-existent names, recovering wrongful payments, and prosecuting persons suspected to be culpable for any offence (s).



“The Controller and Accountant General’s Department is collaborating with the OSP on the investigation and assessment. A joint project team of selected staff from the two institutions has been formed. The investigation and assessment will cover all banks and employees on the government payroll.”



He added, “The exercise will be carried out in two phases. Phase I will cover the Ghana Education Service and health institutions. Phase II will cover all other Metropolitan/Municipal/District Assemblies, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies,” he said.

EAN/MA



