GUTA gives foreign retailers in Koforidua by August 31 to close shops

Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA)

Tension is mounting in Koforidua, the Eastern Region capital, between members of the Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) and Nigerians retailers.

Members of the Union are agitating over influx of foreigners mostly Nigerians in retail business, contrary to the laws of Ghana.



The local GUTA Chapter has, therefore, issued an ultimatum to the foreign retailers, demanding closure of all retail shops of the Nigerians, in particular, by August 31, 2020.



They have also threatened to unleash a task force to forcefully eject the Nigerians from the local market if their calls are not heeded.



According to the Local Union Chairman, some Nigerians ejected from troubled areas such as Accra and Kumasi have trooped to Koforidua retailing mostly in mobile phones and accessories, affecting local businesses.

The angry GUTA members expressed this sentiment in an interview with Onua FM.



The Eastern Regional Chairman of GUTA, Mr. Awuku, said it was the national executive who came to them for the first time over a discussion on the Presidential Taskforce on Foreign Retail Trade, who will from September 1st to 3rd, 2020 begin an operation to clamp down on foreigners illegally trading in Koforidua to sanitize the market to protect local businesses.



He said they are expecting the powers that be to implement the GIPC law to the letter and want the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to ban the foreignness from the local retailing business based on the rent laws.



He said they are very happy the Eastern Regional Director of GIS is on top of his game and whenever there is a problem she comes to their aid.

