Ghana@66: Forward ever, backward never, and the present state of economy

Ghana's flag

The afore-mentioned quotation, which forms part of the caption of this article, is a slogan in retrospect of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah – the first President of Ghana of blessed memory and his C.P.P Government, which he led during the 1960’s of Ghana’s youthful days as a nation.

Soon after gaining political independence on 6th March, 1957 from British Colonial Rule and exploitation, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and his defunct Convention People’s Party (C.P.P) set out on the march of the country toward the achievement of economic growth development and prosperity.



During those early days of Ghana’s strides in her developmental process, one could observe the earlier quotation inscribed boldly on all the vans of the Convention People’s Party (C.P.P).



In fact, this served as inspiration to all Ghanaians, and fired them to rally behind and support the Convention People’s Party Government of Dr. Nkrumah for the nation’s developmental efforts.



This quotation, which was a political slogan, was often uttered by the leader of the C.P.P Government, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah himself, and many other stalwarts of the C.P.P Party during their political rallies.



That was a positive big political slogan as a driving force to mobilise all Ghanaians into action of nation-building.

One may pose the pertinent question: How has this landmarked political slogan influenced and contributed to the developmental aspirations of the country up to the present time? Is it commendable or non-commendable?



One may answer this question with mixed feelings, Ghana still survives as a nation. She is yet to make any significant impact in her developmental aspirations as at now.



Had the quoted political slogan of Dr. Nkrumah and his C.P.P Government been allowed to endure and to influence successive governments after Nkrumah and his C.P.P Government, Ghana would be indeed glowing with her present level of economic growth development and prosperity.



Unfortunately, this had not been so, as there have been four intermittent military coup d’états in the annals of the country, which had negated and set back the clock of progress of the country in the context and meaning of this memorable slogan of Dr. Nkrumah and his defunct C.P.P Government.



For me, ‘Forward ever, backward never’ was a brilliant political slogan for the developmental aspirations of the country which had not become influential and effective enough to accelerate the developmental process of the country as Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and his C.P.P government had envisioned.

As Ghana still survives, this political slogan must be made to work practically to fire the present generation of political leaders for stability in the democratic governance of the country.



Since Ghana is the star of Africa and blessed like America, the ‘forward ever backward never’ slogan can be made to work just as it had worked for America since her attainment of political independence from British Colonial Rule and exploitation on 4th July 1776.



America has never experienced any break-ups by any means but has been continually stable with democratic system of governance in her developmental aspirations as a nation up to the present time.



This healthy and ideal state of affairs has been accountable for America’s great and powerful stature in world affairs today – an amazing and stupendous wealth development, power and prosperity.



This is a true implication and reflection of the ‘forward ever, backward never’ political slogan which has been frustrated in the Ghanaian situation!

In addition, America – as a nation – has been deeply immersed and influenced by the enduring motto: ‘In God We Trust’.



In conclusion, I assert that ‘forward ever, backward never’ political slogan must be allowed to work and influence in the present Ghanaian situation with her developmental aspirations, such as the present ongoing one – Ghana beyond Aid Agenda.



And Ghana will find herself in the right track to enhance her developmental aspirations to benefit the country tremendously, for the rest of Africa to emulate.