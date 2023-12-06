Giant billboard of Dr. Bawumia's tax tweet in 2015 goes up in Accra

The new billboard as mounted in Accra

A pro-National Democratic Congress (NDC) influencer on X (formerly Twitter) has announced the mounting of a new billboard with a tweet from Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

The giant billboard stationed around the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, according to GhanaWeb checks, has a tax-related tweet by Bawumia, the then-opposition running mate.



The post, dated December 2, 2015; read: “NDC has resorted to increasing taxes under the economic difficulties they created. An NPP Government will do differently.”



A year after the tweet, Bawumia’s principal, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won the 2016 elections and the duo were sworn into office in January 2017.



This is the second such billboard with a Bawumia tweet by the influencer who goes by the name Receipts Guy.



The first signage mounted around the Danquah Circle in Accra in late November 2023 was pulled down by unknown persons with most people on social media accusing the government of having a hand.

Bawumia is currently gunning to become president of Ghana having been elected flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He will face off with former president John Dramani Mahama, the NDC flagbearer and other contenders in the 2024 contest.





Is Dr. Bawumia scared of his own words? Let's all find out in the next few days.



