Inform your insurers, DVLA when you change the colour of your vehicle - NIC to car owners

External Relations Manager at the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Charles Ansong Dankyi, has stressed the importance for vehicle owners to inform their insurers and the Drivers Vehicle and License Authority (DVLA) anytime they change the colour of their vehicles.

According to him, the update in the car information helps in police investigation should anything happen to the vehicle.



Making this known on GhanaWeb TV's Legal Agenda programme, Mr Dankyi stated that the information given by the vehicle owner is stored in the motor insurance database which also helps during claiming of insurance.



"Let me emphasize on the colour of the vehicle. Usually, when we go to do the insurance you say my vehicle is this type, this is the MID, the colour. The colour is important because even the police use these to do their own investigation as to whether you Ama, the car that you said you owe, the colour red or white as it is on the MID that is the motor insurance database and when that is done, it is a check," he said.



"Many at times we change the color of our vehicles and we don’t endorse it through the insurance companies and usually when there is a claim, there are other ways that you can also check you can check on the engine number or you can check on the chassis number of the vehicle as another alternative identity of the vehicle," he added.



External Relations Manager at the National Insurance Commission further said, "But many at times, when they go to the insurance hall, they go with the registration number of the vehicle, the MID and probably the color so sometimes where you could use chassis or the engine number to justify you may not be in the database. So, I will say that when you change the colour of the vehicle, inform your insurers, DVLA."



He also entreated claimants to report to the NIC if their admissible claims are not processed by insurance firms.

