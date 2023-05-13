Meet Boatemaa Kakra Duffuor-Nyarko: CEO daughter of Dr. Duffuor

Kwabena Duffuor and daughter Boatemaa Kakra Duffuor-Nyarko

On May 12, 2023 when National Denocratic Congress flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor announced his withdrawal from the contest with hours to the opening of polls, he was flanked by a lady to his left.

The lady looked on largely, nodding in part and making positive gestures as the former finance minister delivered his six-minute address.



That lady is Boatemaa Kakra Duffuor-Nyarko, daughter of the former Bank of Ghana governor according to GhanaWeb checks.



The most prominent child of Duffuor in the last few months is Dr. Kwabena Duffuor Jnr, son of the former minister who is vying for a parliamentary seat in the Sekyere Afram plains constituency.



Who is Boatemaa Kakra Duffuor – Nyarko?



Below is her profile as published on the website of StarLife Assurance where she is the Chief Executive Officer



Mrs. Kakra Duffuor – Nyarko, is the Chief Executive Officer of StarLife Assurance Company Limited.

She has been working in the Insurance Industry for over ten years and has worked in various departments such as sales & marketing, customer service, underwriting, accounts and actuarial departments.



She has contributed immensely to the Company’s products design for diversified markets and customers.



Kakra is a qualified Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (UK), a Fellow of the Actuarial Society of Ghana and holds a BSc. (Hons) in Economics from University of Warwick (UK), a Postgraduate Diploma in Actuarial Science as well as an MSc. in Actuarial Management from the prestigious Cass Business School, City University (London, UK). She is also a product of Ghana International School.



Prior to joining StarLife full time, she worked with QED Actuaries and Consultants (Aon Hewitt) in South Africa, where she provided actuarial consulting services for not only South African clients but also those from Zambia, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Mauritius and Ghana.



Considering her wide exposure and expertise in her field including; specialization in performing Valuations (Gross Premium and Net Premium), Premium Rating, Embedded Values, Appraisal Values, Analysis of Surplus and Projected Accounts.



Kakra has attended and spoken at several local and international seminars and conferences.