National Food Buffer Stock denies diverting monies meant for paying food suppliers

The National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) has refuted claims that it has diverted monies meant for the payment of food suppliers

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Buffer Stock Company, Hanan Abdul-Wahab, his outfit was focused on ensuring that food suppliers were living comfortably.



Hanan Abdul-Wahab stated categorically that the Buffer Stock Company had not received any monies from the Ministry of Education to settle the debt owed suppliers.



He said, “Between 2021, 2022, and 2023, the entire Free SHS feeding budget is far more than even GH₵480 million, so it is clear that the figure is not correct. We have not received money from the Ministry that is meant to be paid to suppliers that we have not paid."



“The report is not true, and we are very focused on making sure that we will make life very comfortable for our suppliers,” he stated.



Meanwhile, food suppliers were demanding the payment of over GH₵270 million for goods supplied to various senior high schools across the country under the Free SHS policy.

It would be recalled that on AU Day, May 25, 2023, the Association issued a 14-day ultimatum to the National Food Buffer Stock Company to pay members their arrears or picket at the Buffer Stock’s premises until they are paid.



ESA



