20 showbiz personalities who have supported #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo

Cina Soul was about the only artiste who was actively involved in the protests

#OccupyJulorbiHouse protests topped the trends on Twitter (now X) following the illegal arrest and manhandling of peaceful protesters marching to the seat of government, Jubilee House, on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

One of the major features of the protest was the tagging of musicians to lend their voices to the illegal arrests and the rights to protest.



Per our count at GhanaWeb, over 20 artistes had tweeted their express support for the protests.



Largely, they were calling for police to respect the right to peaceful protest as enshrined in the constitution.



Some weighed in on other issues like the increasing harships that people continued to suffer as well as the need to keep up the pressure on authorities.



Background: The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests:



On Day 1 (September 21) of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests by the Democracy Hub, a group of young activists; police illegally rounded up 49 protesters who were marching to demand action on prevailing economic crisis and corruption.



The illegal arrests, especially how they were conducted by the police triggered harsh criticism of impeding the constitutional right to protest and deploying highhandedness on the part of police.

Police sent the detainees to the regional headquarters before splitting them up to about eight police stations dotted across the capital, even as colleague protesters and lawyers worked to secure bail for the illegally detained persons.



See their respective tweets below:





You can only be scared of a peaceful protest when you know you deserve otherwise… — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) September 21, 2023

Don’t think your are ok cos you are comfortable…!!! We all Dey inside!!! ???????? #OccupyJulorbiHouse !! — EFYA (@EFYA_Nokturnal) September 21, 2023

If you want your voice’s to be heard, don’t be behind your phones tweeting be part of the millions shouting!!!!!!!!!!!!!#FixTheCountry #OccupyJulorbiHouse — MEDIKAL???????? ???? (@Amgmedikall) September 22, 2023

Whether you support the arrested protesters or not you cannot deny that they have the constitutional right to assemble and freely express their grievances. Dissent after all is the hallmark of every democracy. Our right to enjoy the freedoms our constitution has bestowed on us… — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) September 21, 2023

Arresting citizens who are peacefully exercising their rights through a peaceful protest is so wrong . ???????? #OccupyJulorbiHouse — King Kese (@kwawkese) September 21, 2023

Imagine crying about hardship and being made to suffer for peacefully crying out. Ridiculous!!! Where’s the democracy? We deserve better !!! — King Promise (@IamKingPromise) September 21, 2023

Frustrated by what dey happen in Accra today. Besides the fact say we dey taya now more than ever in a country with so much resources, democracy is clearly out the window too. Proud my people are taking steps to make a change and I support the fight ????. We are stronger together.… — SON OF JACOB (@KWESIARTHUR_) September 21, 2023

it’s sad to see what’s happening to my brothers and sisters in Ghana. freedom shouldn’t be fought for, it must be free for all. all we’re asking for is good governance and economic freedom ???? — Song Bird (@Gyakie_) September 21, 2023

I apologize for my earlier post. It’s quite obvious I didn’t read the room. We’re in a democratic country and I strongly believe peaceful protests should be allowed. This is sad. pic.twitter.com/cKP0WqSGXM — Kofi Kinaata (@KinaataGh) September 21, 2023

Kwesi Arthur and I made this song a while back.. use this one hold body for now.. If it’s a song you want, you shall get it. #OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/K7FG7khxjm — Numba One ???? (@MOGBeatz) September 21, 2023

Oh so this is what is happening ? I have been preaching a wake up call since I came back to Ghana. It is sad to see this happen especially on a day like this. I am a victim to bad roads and had it not been God the story would have been different. LET THE PEOPLE GO #Ghanawakeup… — Enigma EP (@wendyshaygh) September 21, 2023

Respect ???? for human rights and freedom of association! Freedom to protest is essential for our democracy! Anyone who opposes these principles is the enemy. ???? Police brutality will not be tolerated in this dispensation! ???? Free the 49 protesters! #Equality #JusticeForAll — H.E Prince David Osei (@PrinceDavidOsei) September 21, 2023

The arrest of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters is uncalled for. Can’t citizens demonstrate in peace? — Farmer John (@johndumelo) September 21, 2023

Mr President, do you still remember? Arresting citizens? You have failed Ghanaians @NAkufoAddo pic.twitter.com/JowgxFutKa — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) September 21, 2023

Is this the same government who’s Vice is busily campaigning to break the 8?? Jokers!!! ???????????? — Criss Waddle (@CrissWaddle) September 21, 2023

Democratic freedom / Democracy for the people should be 360. Freedom of speech & the freedom to calmly protest . In the face of hardships we have to speak up ! Remember we’re all 1 people , 1 Ghana ???????? ???? the youth are the future of our beloved country Ghana & were suffering — D-Black (@DBLACKGH) September 21, 2023

Celebs can go hard on the politicians and it will yield zero results if citizens don’t change



How can over ten thousand people come out to dance at a rally in this HARD ECONOMY ?



We are not angry enough????‍♂️#OccupyJulorbiHouse — Strongman Burner (@StrongmanBurner) September 21, 2023

This ruling Government has done everything in its power to normalize police brutality,people went out to protest PEACEFULLY,only to be met with Violence from our supposed Peace keeping officers ????????



#OccupyJulorbiHouse — Criss Waddle (@CrissWaddle) September 21, 2023