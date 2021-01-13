Akufo-Addo to name Catherine Afeku as tourism minister - Report

Former Tourism Minister, Catherine Afeku

Source: Attractive Mustapha, Contributor

The debate as to who leads the Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Ministry in Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s second term is still on-going.

The latest twist reaching attractivemustapha.com indicates that the president will be returning Hon. Catherine Afeku to head the ministry amidst massive endorsement from industry players.



Information from a close source at the presidency made it known to Journalist and Blogger Attractive Mustapha, Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah that the president’s decision to return her is due to the good legacy she left behind at the ministry before she was reshuffled.



The source added that Hon. Catherine Afeku's return has been highly endorsed by some influential creative arts industry players and tourism operators.



Background

Hon Catherine Afeku was the first to be appointed as Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts when the president first took office in 2016.



After one and half years of serving, the minister was shockingly removed from Minister for Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture and replaced by the then Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi.



Mrs. Afeku was then moved to the Presidency, where she served as Minister of State assigned to the Office of the Senior Minister.

Source: Attractive Mustapha, Contributor