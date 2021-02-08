Akwaboah shoots down rumours of misunderstanding with father, Akwaboah Snr

Veteran musician, Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr and son, Akwaboah Jnr

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Akwaboah Jnr, has debunked claims of ill-feeling between him and his father, Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr, who is a veteran Ghanaian musician.

Akwaboah Jnr, who is a former signee of Sarkcess Music, in his recent interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Angel Drive with Okyeame Quofi, shot down rumours of him having a sour relationship with his father.



The two music-greats are considered to have paid their dues in music with their timeless songs.



Akwaboah Jnr in 2020, was featured on the remix of one of his father’s age-old songs titled ‘Awerekyere’.



“I have a good relationship with my father, even the Bible says we should honour our parents. How would we have recorded ‘Awerekyekyere’ if we are at loggerheads?” he questioned adding that his father together with his assistance made all the arrangements before the release of their remix.

He further stated that: “Ghanaians talk a lot, sometimes they don’t know what’s actually happening. I have a good relationship with my father, we are cool.”



The Akwaboah's in January 2021 released the remix of "Face to Face" which is an original song of Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr.





