Awal Mohammed replaces Barbara Oteng Gyasi as Tourism Arts & Culture Minister

Ibrahim Awal Mohammed has been nominated to head Tourism and Creative Arts Ministry

Former Minister for Business Development, Ibrahim Awal Mohammed has been reshuffled in the second term of President Akufo-Addo. He is set to head the Tourism and Creative Arts Ministry.

His nomination comes after his ministry got realigned by the president.



In an earlier statement signed by Acting Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, it noted that the Business Development Ministry, together with six others had achieved the purposes for which they were established by President Akufo-Addo.



Mr Awal Mohammed takes over from his successor, Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi who doubled as the Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley but lost her sear in the just ended December elections.

The names of the new minister-designates have been submitted to Parliament pending vetting and approval, according to the statement from the Presidency.



Below is a full list of the nominees of President Akufo-Addo’s Minister’s for his second term:



