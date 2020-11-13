Celestine Donkor postpones release of new single over death of JJ Rawlings

Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor

Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor, has postponed the release of her new single titled 'Favour Everywhere' following the demise of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The song, which features Evelyn Wanjiru of Kenya, was scheduled to be released on Friday, November 13, 2020.



In a social media post by her manager, Kofi Donkor, he explained that the timing of the release is inappropriate as the ‘whole nation is mourning’.



“Bible says we should mourn with those who are mourning. Let’s remember his wife and children in prayers. A NEW RELEASE DATE WILL BE ANNOUNCED SOON,” he added.



Ghana's first President in the Fourth Republic, Jerry John Rawlings died on Thursday morning after a short illness.



He was 73.

He died at the Korle Teaching Hospital in Accra.



According to reports, the former head of state was brought to the National Cardiothoracic Centre of the Hospital some three days ago.



He was subsequently transferred to the Intensive care unit of the hospital on Wednesday, November 11 where he passed away the following day, citinewsroom.com reports.



